Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her love for Shata Wale as the artiste celebrates his 39th birthday

She called Shatta Wale her twin and partner in madness, saying she dislikes it when people disrespect the artiste

In reaction to the video, many fans of Shatta Wale have been gushing over the duo's platonic relationship

Ghanaian socialite and influencer, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sent Shatta Wale well wishes on his 39th birthday.

In a video posted online, Afia called Shatta Wale her son while the artiste replied "That's my mama".

She also emphasised that she dislikes it when people disrespect Shatta Wale and continues to warn whoever plans to berate the dancehall artiste.

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates Shatta Wale on his 39th birthday

The duo have shared a platonic relationship for as long as fans can remember. On Shatta Wale's 39th birthday, Afia wished and celebrated him, calling him her firstborn, "twiny" and partner in madness.

Beyond their individual crafts, both celebrities are known for their aggressiveness online and their endless controversies.

Afia has been a staunch supporter of Shatta Wale's actions. Recently, she backed the artiste when he verbally abused broadcaster, Kwasi Abaogye for refuting his performance fee claims, along with media entrepreneurs, Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson.

"Stop making him angry, even if you're god, we're warning you," Afia warns in the video as she wishes Shatta Wale a happy 39th birthday.

SM fans react to Afia Schwarzenegger's ride-or-die birthday message to Shatta Wale

Some staunch fans gushed over Afia Schwarzenegger's video and birthday message to their idol, Shatta Wale.

@seiduhumu430's said

I need a friend who can stand up for me like this...no matter how much Shata gives, it can never pay for her loyalty ...it's priceless!

@justme_joy22's said

Ah it's the PIM cracking me up

@iyodomark's said

Imagine having four of these stars in a country, them leaders go get sense by . Vawulence king and ✊

@michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar's said

The two most honest people in Ghana ❤️

@ophelia.ophe's said

The two of you makes u makes gh sweetHbd to shatter

Shatta Wale trends on Twitter (X) on his 39th birthday

Shatta Wale turning 39 today is a big event on the calendar for most of his hardcore fans. Numerous SM fans seem to have taken the online celebration up a notch, as Shattabration, a term coined from the words 'Shatta' and 'celebration' trends on Twitter (X).

