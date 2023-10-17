Dancehall King Shatta Wale turned turned 39 years old on Tuday, October 17, 2023

The musician's girlfriend, Maali, shared a loved-up video on social media to celebrate him

The lovely video triggered massive reactions from admirers of the the couple with varying thoughts

Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali has released a new video sharing a loved-up moment with her man.

The video, shared on her Instagram page, was to celebrate Shatta Wale's birthday. The Dancehall superstar turned 39 years old on October 17, 2023.

Shatta Wale's new girlfriend, Maali, is excited about his birthday Photo source: @maali_maali_j

Source: Instagram

In the video, Maali and Shatta Wale were undertaking a photoshoot. Dressed in brightly coloured outfits, Maali could not keep her hands off Shatta Wale. She smiled throughout asthe 39-year-old pouted his mouth to signal for a kiss.

Sharing the video, Maali who was only unveiled by Shatta a few weeks ago expressed how happy she is to have him as her lover.

"Happy birthday to the man who brings immense joy to my life ☺️I am glad you are my man ❤️," she said.

See the video below:

Maali's birthday wish for Shatta Wale stirs mixed reactions

imonthegram__ said:

It will end in tears for you

shatta_micki_smforlife said:

Happy birthday AfriqaDancehellKING chop love oooo❤️❤️

saballyrich said:

I think u the only woman who can handle my king much love from u guys and keep on treating him good

lemondegh said:

Thanks for bringing happiness to my boss life again I know him when he is really happy from inside... you are doing a great job @maali_maali_j just have patience for him ok .... SM4LYF

Maali is Shatta Wale's 2nd girlfriend in lesst than 2 years

Maali Shatta Wale's new relationship comes about one and a half years after he broke up with his last known girlfriend, Elfreda.

Just like Maali, Shatta Wale publicised his relationship with Elfreda and even introduced her to Medikal and Fella Makafui.

A few months later, it was widely reported that the relationship had ended. This may be the cause of the scepticism about the future of this relationship.

Shatta Wale hails Maali on her birthday

Bt it seems Shatta Wale holds Maali is high esteem. He recently praised her saying she had been there through tough times.

Shatta made the revelation to justify why he spent cash on expensive gifts for Maali's birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh