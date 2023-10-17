Samini, in an interview with Max 24, was asked who he would choose as his vice president if he was made president, and he said Shatta Wale

The musician went on to hilariously mimic Shatta Wale in an erratic tone and said his toughness and personality would be needed to keep people in check

Many Ghanaians found Samini's imitation of Shatta Wale hilarious and accurate and said there was love between the two stars

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Samini surprised fans by revealing his choice for a vice president if he were to become the president. The My Own hitmaker said his first choice would be Shatta Wale.

What made his choice particularly amusing and intriguing was Samini's subsequent imitation of Shatta Wale. In a playful and erratic tone, he mimicked his fellow artiste's famous style and mannerisms. The hosts of the show at Max 24's studio could not help but burst into laughter at Samini's spot-on impersonation.

Explaining his choice further, Samini noted that while he and Shatta Wale have had their differences over the years, he admires Shatta Wale's toughness and strong personality. According to Samini, these qualities would be invaluable in a leadership role, especially when it comes to keeping everyone in check.

Samini's imitation of Shatta Wale warms hearts

Unique King Boadi-Amofa said:

Samini you do all,,,,I love my talented handsome Samini

Joel Daisy commented:

Even samini knows shatta does not joke with the . He said "Trust wale we will secure the bag"". Trust wale for the bag.

Isaac Amoah wrote:

God bless you legend the love is deep ♥️

Kofimichael Adjei said;

SAMINI REALLY KNOWS HIS BROTHER SHATTA VERY WELL. LOL

Samini picks Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy

In another story, Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, was asked who he preferred between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The musician said he would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy because Shatta was an OG who came from his era.

He described Stonebwoy as an up-and-coming artiste, sparking interesting reactions on social media.

