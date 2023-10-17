Dancehall musician Shatta Wale turned a year older on October 17, 2023, and as such many people are celebrating him

Many of his fans and music lovers took to various social media platforms to celebrate him with the hashtag, Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the social media posts into this story

Self-proclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, turned 39 on October 17, 2023. to celebrate his birthday, fans took to social media to share fond memories they had of him.

Fans celebrate Shatta Wale as he turns 39

Many of Shatta Wale's fans knowns as the Shatta Movement Family and many others took to social media to share fond memories they have of the dancehall musician.

Some people shared old pictures of Shatta Wale in his humble beginnings, while others shared funny videos of him making strange dance moves.

Sweet messages poured in for the Ayoo hitmaker as he celebrated his 39th birthday.

The numerous posts about him with the hashtag Shattabration on X, formerly known as Twitter, made a hashtag trend on number one.

Below are some of the many posts from social media users as they celebrate Shatta Wale as he turned 39.

