Van Vicker turned 46 on August 1, 2023, and shared some photos of himself on Instagram to celebrate his big day

In the caption of the post, the actor thanked God for his new age and said he was grateful for how far he had come

Many Ghanaians were happy to see the legendary actor age nicely, taking to the comment section to share their birthday wishes

Accomplished Ghanaian actor Van Vicker marked a momentous milestone in his life on August 1, 2023, as he turned 46. To commemorate the special day, the beloved Ghanaian star took to his Instagram account to share some photos and a message with fans and well-wishers.

In the heartwarming post, Van Vicker expressed his gratitude to the Almighty for reaching this milestone in his life. He reflected on his journey of success so far and was filled with appreciation for the experiences and opportunities that have come his way over the years. He wrote:

46 years. I am grateful. The time has come. I am still inspired to achieve more.

The actor's Instagram post warmed the hearts of his followers, who were delighted to see him ageing gracefully. In response to the heartwarming images and caption, many of his fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and messages of admiration.

Fans celebrate Van Vicker

YEN.com.gh compiled some wishes and messages from social media users to Van Vicker.

princedavidosei commented:

Blessed birthday brother Cheers to greatness

lovey.diamond reacted:

All thanks to the lord Almighty

fertile_couples said:

What an ageless man❤️ Happy birthday sir

qjhouseofbeauty reacted:

Happy birthday wishing you God's blessings the young God father

ge__nero said:

Happy birthday legend age like fine wine.

Van Vicker's message to his daughter on her birthday

In another story, Ghanaian actor Van Vicker shared photos of his beautiful daughter Ji-an on his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday.

On May 25, 2023, the actor penned an emotional birthday message to his daughter, describing her childhood and praising her beauty.

The photo stirred reactions among his followers, including actress Juliet Ibrahim who joined in celebrating Ji-an.

