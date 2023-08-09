Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has revealed the secret behind his success, owing it to his wife

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has said that his openness with his wife on his income has helped him succeed. He added that he is able to budget with his wife properly before spending, making their marriage journey peaceful.

Van Vicker reveals the secret to his success Photo credit: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

Van Vicker has offered invaluable insights into the recipe for a thriving and enduring marriage, asserting that a pivotal factor behind his marital success is the practice of complete financial transparency.

The popular and entertaining actor emphasised that the key to a lasting union lies in the joint management of finances, including open communication and mutual involvement in budgeting and expenditure.

Van Vicker's perspective was a result of his experience of maintaining a harmonious and flourishing marriage, which he credits to the couple's commitment to sharing income and expenses without reservation.

With a career spanning decades and a personal life that remains under the public eye, the successful actor's revelation garnered significant attention from fans who barely knew about the longevity of his marriage.

Van Vicker said:

“The main secret to having A Long successful Marriage is not to separate your income, and not to separate your expenses, you both have to be Open with all the money you make, then you spend and budget it together”

See the post about Van Vicker's secret to success below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Van Vicker's revelation about his success

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the advice from Van Vicker and stated their opinions on how people should treat their spouses.

iamblackbharbie22

Gather here if you had a crush on this man back in the day

teranzofficial

How this guy managed to stay away from scandals should be studied, fine man wey be an actor come still get money…back then this guy had like 1000 female crushes at least….las las marriage sweet. See evidence here. No need to explain tire

poshbodyng commented:

Hear me, everyone, happy marriage or successful parenting does not have any formula. What works for Mr. A might not work for Mr. B. discover what works for you and be intentional about it

Van Vicker celebrates birthday with his family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on August 1, 2023, Van Vicker turned 46. He posted a birthday message on social media.

The actor posted several lovely pictures on Instagram, including ones of him with his wife and kids. Van Vicker's followers on the app have shown enthusiasm for his birthday images, with many calling the family wonderful.

