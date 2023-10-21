Musician Stonebwoy took excitement closer to fans during his Hamburg show in Germany on Friday, October 20

The much-anticipated event is part of his 5th Dimension European tour to promote his album and brand

The videos of his spectacular performances, shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, thrilled online users

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy delighted fans and concertgoers with spectacular performances of his popular songs in Hamburg, Germany.

He sustained unrivalled energy at his event, which is part of his 5th Dimension European tour to promote his album. He will deliver a live performance in Düsseldorf on Saturday (today), October 21.

Stonebwoy thrills fans in Hamburg. Photo credit: @stonebwoy/zionfelixdotcom.

The Activate hit musician and father of two will mount stages in other European countries to thrill fans with back-to-back hit songs.

Aside from the two cities in Germany, Stonebwoy will register his presence in UK cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, and London on 26, 27, and 29, respectively, to entertain fans.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared videos of his Friday, October 20 performances in Germany, eliciting fans' reactions.

Stonebwoy concertgoers in Hamburg

Stonebwoy's performance in Hamburg last night

Fans hail Stonebwoy

Many who took to the comments heaped praises on the musician

Mavisgh commented:

He works so hard whaaaattttt .

Drew.tulips said:

What l love to see❤️❤️.

Kleensl8 reacted:

This guy dey work too much herrrh, always on tour performing chaleeeee.

Denzine_denniz indicated:

Like how focused he's been on this tour, no negativity, just sold-out shows back to back. Greatest of all time.

Patorolie said:

Odo nkoaaa

Stonebwoy performs in front of large crowd

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's renowned dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, seized a remarkable opportunity to showcase his musical prowess on a grand stage in Guyana.

This was thanks to the legendary reggae band Morgan Heritage. The event got lively as Stonebwoy took centre stage, delivering an unforgettable performance that left the audience in awe.

In a spectacular display of talent and passion, Stonebwoy took to the stage with an energy that moved his audience.

Stonebwoy storms OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration

Also, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy joined protesters on day 3 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and alleged corruption in Ghana.

The Democracy Hub group and hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Accra in three-day protests to press home their demands for improved standards of living and governance.

Famous Ghanaian entertainers, including Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, Efia Odo, E.L, Kelvyn Boy and Comedian Waris, joined the marches, which started on Thursday, September 21, to Saturday, September 23.

