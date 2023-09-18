In a TikTok video, a man captured his kids going to school and revealed that he had relocated with them from England to Ghana

The man was happy about his decision and took videos while driving his kids to school and admired the beautiful compound of the school

In the comment section of his video, many Ghanaians were baffled about the decision, given the current economic hardship in Ghana

A proud father, in a TikTok video, documented his decision to relocate with his children from England to Ghana. The video captured his happiness as he drove his kids to their new school in Ghana while admiring the school's beautiful campus.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the father's excitement about the family's move to Ghana. He could be seen chatting with his children as they prepared for school.

However, in the video's comment section, many Ghanaians expressed surprise and concern about the family's decision to relocate, especially given the current economic challenges in the country. Ghana, like many nations, has its share of economic hardships, including inflation and unemployment.

Ghanaians react to relocation decision

Nii Noi said:

Those saying “poor decision, wrong move, etc” it’s poverty informed you that way. Ghana have a lot of potentials, and very good schools!. Change!

Rash Anky commented:

Making money abroad and moving to Ghana is de best decision coz u can have everything at yur fingertips buh not de other way round. Akwaaba

Notification wrote:

u don make the biggest mistake

Manamalley said:

eeii you so people are really moving into this country

Too Much moves from Ghana

In another story, Too Much of Junka Town fame has moved from Ghana to London and shared his story in an interview with SVTV Africa.

The actor said he moved from Ghana to London because economic conditions in the country were too harsh.

During the interview, Too Much also revealed that the movie industry in Ghana was not very lucrative.

