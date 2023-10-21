Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama has been filmed jetting out of Ghana to attend to business elsewhere

In a video, he stops to fraternise with the airport workers before walking into his private jet to leave the country

The post where he requested his thousands of fans to guess his destination drew responses from many

Ghanaian business owner and billionaire Ibrahim Mahama has been captured on tape while jetting out of Ghana to attend business outside the country.

He posted a video of the moment he engaged workers at the airport before walking into his private jet in a video on his Instagram account.

Ibrahim Mahama filmed as he travelled in his private jet. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Source: Instagram

The Engineers and Planners founder, who owns several other businesses in Ghana, including Dzata Cement Limited, looked very humble. He stopped while walking into his jet to talk with and shake the hand of one of the workers.

Sharing the clip on his account, Ibrahim Mahama asked fans to guess his destination for a prize.

''Finally, the trip is on. Bye Bye, Ghana …. Guess destination? #5luckyfollowers,'' the caption said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Ibrahim Mahama

As expected, fans and social media users alike responded to his request to guess his destination.

Richson29 commented:

To the West Mr Mahama Safe journey and good luck and more money

Thierry_tetteh_narteh said:

Italy.

Sumaila indicated:

Los Angeles.

Naa_mpanyinsem said:

The Netherlands.

Richbwoy_mubarak indicated:

JAPAN.

Mercedescudjoe posted:

Safe trip, Champ.

Youngwaddle72 mentioned:

Good luck, boss. God bless you, and I know that one day I will meet you because I love you so much ❤️.

Georgepaakwasi said:

God bless u, officer. U for stand president for ghana after your brother❤️❤️.

Blacc_moore said:

Europe.

Quophi_theo indicated:

USA.

Sylviawoodeamissah mentioned:

Switzerland, I pray I win and have an opportunity to see you.

Mercy.ohemaalevel indicated:

Good luck, daddy.

Ibrahim Mahama shops from boutique selling GH¢14,000 slippers

Still on the businessman, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama got a new pair of shoes from Savile Row, one of Ghana's most expensive fashion houses.

The Engineers and Planners founder was spotted enjoying himself while looking at high-priced shoes with the owner.

Nana Sarfo and Ibrahim Mahama are East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

Ibrahim Mahama motivates Visual Arts Students in the Asanti Region

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama paid students of T.I. Ahmadiyya a visit.

The wealthy businessman was a guest speaker at the school's Visual Arts Department event in Kumasi. The students were excited to meet one of Ghana's famous millionaires.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh