Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and his team organised a party to celebrate his birthday inside Proud City in London, UK

It comes after he attained a new age on Tuesday, October 17, and marked the occasion with gratitude

He was spotted in the company of his girlfriend Maali throughout the celebrations in videos that have elicited praise for him

The Ghanaian multiple award-winning dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, climaxed his birthday with his girlfriend and team members inside Proud City in London, UK.

He clocked a new age on Tuesday, October 17, and shared a message to express gratitude. The musician, who has been in London since he touched down for the Ghana Music Awards UK, commemorated the day on Friday, October 20.

Shatta Wale celebrates with girlfriend at his birthday party. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK Artiste of the Year winner was spotted with his girlfriend Maali, his manager Sammy Flex, and some Ghanaian entertainers and bloggers before and during the bash.

The videos of the moments he took off and arrived at his birthday party in the company of his lover have gathered fans' reactions. One person loved how he treated Maali.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the clips below:

Shatta Wale and Maali on their way to his birthday party inside Proud City in London

1don and his boo Maali arrive inside Proud City in the UK for his listening and birthday party

Reactions to the videos of Shatta Wale and Maali

Gwentab indicated:

I like how he treats the girl, even if it is for a moment. Shatta is romantic ooo.

Sabbah_laribah17 posted:

Papapapapapa.

Mr_1danny commented:

SM is for life.

Afiaowusua_gyan indicated:

“London girls” one of my fav of Shatta's songs.

Wassghana indicated:

The combination is wicked. Let no man put asunder @shattawalenima.

Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, won Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Taking Over hit musician swept four other awards, including the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and the Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.

The musician celebrated the momentous achievements on X, formerly Twitter while shading his haters.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards. The event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday, July 9.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh