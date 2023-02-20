Dr Louisa, in a video that surfaced on social media, stunned folks with the way she knew the lyrics to Stonebwoy's tunes by heart

The affable wife of the Ghanaian dancehall star sat in the comfort of her car and sang Journey, one of the songs from the Anloga Junction album

Louisa has often been seen singing Stonebwoy's songs word for word, making people wonder if she writes the lyrics with him

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, has surprised fans with her stunning vocal abilities in a new video that has surfaced online.

The talented dentist was filmed singing one of the tracks off her husband's award-winning album "Anloga Junction" word for word, leaving fans in awe of her vocal prowess.

In the video shared on social media, Dr Louisa was seated in a car as she joyfully sang along to the track 'Journey', saying it was one of her favourite songs off the album. Her pitch-perfect delivery and soulful rendition of the lyrics caught the attention of many, with several fans praising her for her impressive vocals.

The video Louisa initially shared on her Snapchat has since gone viral, with fans taking to social media to express their admiration for the multi-talented doctor. Many were surprised to discover that Dr Louisa, known for her work as a dentist, also has a passion for music.

Fans also praised Louisa for being a supportive wife to Stonebwoy, as she has been spotted singing along to her husband's music in previous videos. Many have commended her for her unwavering support of her husband's musical career and for being a great role model to young women.

Stonebwoy, known for his fusion of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat music, released "Anloga Junction" in 2020 to critical acclaim. The album features collaborations with several international artists, including Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, and Nasty C.

Stonebwoy Meets Taylor Swift

In another story, Stonebwoy and Taylor Swift made headlines with their meeting on the red carpet during the Grammys Award night.

The artistes who have been instrumental in the music industry and have influenced it with their uniqueness and craft were seen shaking hands and exchanging a few words together at the event.

Overjoyed fans of Stonebwoy are demanding and hoping for a collaboration between the two top artistes.

