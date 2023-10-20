Efya has addressed concerns held by many fans about her mental health and overall well-being

Her response comes after several reports associating her with substance use and a recent performance miss due to a health scare

The singer maintained that such reports are false, emphasising her only concern is to do what she does best regardless of whatever the media throws at her

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jane Fauzziar Awindor, popularly known as Efya has addressed fans who are growing increasingly concerned about her health.

In a video published online, Efya at an exclusive listening event of her upcoming EP, responded to a question about how she keeps sane despite the regular negative press she receives.

The singer established that she was okay and further emphasised that the various reports about her were all rumours which would never come true.

"My mother is my hero; When I go crazy I think of her" Source: Instagram/zionfelixdotcom

Efya addresses concerns and rumours over her health

Earlier this year, it was reported that a female musician almost missed a performance in the UK after suffering withdrawal symptoms as alleged by veteran producer, Fred Kyei Mensah.

Many who believed Efya to be the victim reacted to the report, calling for people close to her to do something.

Not long after, the name-calling and brand shaming against Efya escalated when a video, which many fans deemed as disturbing surfaced online.

At her private listening event held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the singer when asked about how she keeps sane amidst all the rumours replied, "I don't keep sane, I just make it look really good."

Efya names mom as her hero

According to Efya, her industrious mom and veteran broadcaster Nana Adwoa Awindor is her source of strength.

She said, "I was brought up by a woman who succeeded regardless of whatever was thrown at her. My mother is my hero, whenever I go crazy, I think of her."

Efya established that she was unphased about the negative press, as long as she was able to pick up the mic and deliver.

"Whatever they say won't come to pass. In the end, when I pick the mic, I breathe fire" - Efya

Efya's mother talks about the effects of negative rumours on her daughter's career

In some more recent news, Nana Adwoa Awindor opened up about how negative publicity about Efya has caused her to lose deals and investors.

The broadcaster said she prays with her daughter who is normally broken about her bad press and hopes it'll all die off with time.

