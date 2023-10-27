Efia Odo has lashed out at Ghanaians abroad, who complain that life in Europe or the US is hard, and told them to come back to Ghana

The socialite said she did not understand why a lot of Ghanaians living outside find the need to lament about hardships in the countries they immigrated to

Many Ghanaians supported Efia Odo and attributed the phenomena to greed and as a way of discouraging others from moving outside

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo expressed her opinion on Ghanaians living abroad who complain about the challenges of life in Europe or the US. The influencer firmly suggested that those who found life overseas difficult should consider returning to Ghana.

Efia Odo's remarks came as a response to the growing number of complaints from some Ghanaians living in the diaspora regarding the difficulties they face in their adopted countries. She voiced her bewilderment over the constant lamentations and wondered why some of her compatriots chose to focus on the negatives.

In her post, Efia Odo questioned:

I never understand why some Ghanaians abroad are always complaining about the hardships they’re facing. Come back to Ghana if Europe or America is difficult. Like, shut up! You know well you’d rather be there than in Ghana.

This statement sparked a discussion in the comments section. Many Ghanaians supported Efia Odo's perspective, citing greed as a possible driving force behind some individuals' relentless complaints about life overseas. They argued that these complaints might be a way of discouraging others from making the same journey, possibly reducing competition for opportunities abroad.

Efia Odo sparks reactions

Cocoatea57 commented:

You're so Real Efia ❤❤This same thing our wicked relatives will be complaining about but when they come for holidays they leave before time ⏲️

consoleghana reacted:

it is common in humans, not just Ghanaians….expats in Ghana do the same

shaibu_AB commented:

Gatekeeping wai. They don't want other to come so that when they drop they will get someone to borga borga them. Mmoa

Ghanaian lady abroad laments

In a related story, a disgruntled lady has expressed her displeasure over the working conditions abroad and how it negatively impacts her.

She has also admonished Ghanaians to reorient their mindset about persons living abroad, adding that things are not as they appear.

The TikToker revealed that although she was sick and needed medical attention, staying home with that excuse would come with repercussions.

