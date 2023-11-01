Stonebwoy has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans after a successful album tour

The musician embarked on the 5thDimension Album Tour, which saw him perform in the UK, Germany and other European countries

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the post were excited by his progress and encouraged him to keep soaring higher

Renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed his appreciation to his fans for their support during his recent album tour. The tour, titled the 5th Dimension Album Tour, was a massive success, and it took Stonebwoy to various countries in Europe, including the UK and Germany.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy Photo Source: Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

This accomplishment has left fans excited and eagerly anticipating his upcoming event, the Bhim Concert, scheduled for December 2023.

The 5th Dimension Album Tour saw Stonebwoy wow audiences across the globe with his exceptional talent and energetic performances.

Stonebwoy's tweet was filled with gratitude. He said gratitude was a must and stated that he could not have achieved the feat without his dedicated fans.

Ghanaians in the comment section of the tweet stated that they were super proud of the musician and how far he had come as an artiste. Bhim Natives expressed their anticipation for the Bhim Concert.

Stonebwoy gets showered with praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sarpongsimon74 said:

Thanks to you too boss for entertaining us#1GAD to d whole wiase

DevilBaron112 commented:

May God Continue to Protect you for us We Love you so much King

LevineEkow wrote:

Bro @stonebwoy you will go even higher than this. Much love for your hardwork and dedication to your craft. We love you and we want you to know Ghana is proud of you. BHIM!!!

NanaMugabe1 reacted:

GOD DID @stonebwoy we are proud of you as a fan base and a nation

Stonebwoy's UK concert stuns Ghanaians

In a related comment, Ghanaians are proud of Stonebwoy for his brilliant London concert, which was sold out.

Many Ghanaians have praised the hard work of the musician, stating that the successful show was a testament to how far he had come as an artiste.

The videos showed the large crowd at the concert happily singing Stonebwoy's numerous hit songs passionately.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh