A group of Ghanaian women said they prefer local spouses over men living abroad with them due to the lack of attention and infidelity issues

They express dissatisfaction with partners who prioritise work, leaving them feeling neglected even after relocating

The women emphasise the importance of being cautious, praying, and staying vigilant while choosing partners to avoid disappointment in relationships

A group of Ghanaian women has shared their reasons for choosing local spouses over men living abroad.

According to them, men abroad often prioritise work over relationships, leaving them feeling neglected. Even those who marry men from Ghana who later join them abroad find their partners increasingly absorbed in work, leading to emotional distance.

In a video, one woman pointed out that men living abroad tend to be unfaithful, complicating their relationships further. She noted that some men deceive women into relationships despite being married, only to disappoint them later.

A collage of some of the women giving reasons why they prefer men in Ghana to those abroad

The women emphasised the importance of prayer and vigilance in choosing a life partner, especially when some men in Ghana marry women abroad for monetary gain.

Their perspective sheds light on the complexities of international relationships and the challenges women face when seeking meaningful connections and attention from their partners. Despite the allure of opportunities abroad, these women value emotional connection and quality time over financial prospects, guiding their choices in finding life partners.

Watch the video below:

Netizens' reaction to the women's video

Several people reacted to the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read some of their reactions below:

@takyi_kwabena_ said:

Lol this same ladies will cheat on a man who’s not focused on work for a man who’s focused on work because of money . What do y’all really want

@onyx_k27 wrote:

The man from Ghana will not spend his entire life for you..He will focus on work in no time..madam y3p3 sika oooo

@Qwhamy21 said:

Tell them we’re also focused on our jobs... We don’t wanna hear “ go to abroad and see how your mate are working gidigidi” bia for any future relationship.

@Hitwaddle commented:

Pls tell the ladies I have a passport and I’m not on flagged, I can do the thing too..

@AidooBest_ added:

we have all the time in this world, we can dedicate all our 24hrs to being with them

@winegodliquor stated:

These girls don’t understand still, you can’t have free time and have a good hustle, and then you can’t have a good hustle and have free time. They should just pick one and deal with it.

@premooooooo noted:

Because Ghanaian men are either jobless or not focused on their jobs wow

Marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian in the UK also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert Osei Tutu explained that most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example where partners abroad do not see themselves often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in the US.

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome, has greatly helped me. I've heard people bring their partners abroad, and then they start having issues, but as for me, my wife has helped me."

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before travelling to the UK

A Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the UK. She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK.

Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

