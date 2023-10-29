Comic actor and music star Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win recently survived a near-fatal car

The actor shared photos of the accident, which happened about two weeks ago, on social media

His fans and admirers who were surprised by the incident joined him in thanking God for saving his life

Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, was recently involved in a car crash.

Lil Win, also the CEO of Wezzy Empire and the proprietor of Great Minds School at Offinso Ahenkro, posted pictures on social media on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The images sighted on his Instagram showed the wreckage of his car, which had been severely damaged in an accident.

Lil Win survived a car crash Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

According to Lil Win, the accident occurred on October 15, 2023. He shared the image of his now-ruined car without specifying the accident's location.

Sharing the photos, the award-winning actor expressed deep gratitude to God for sparing his life.

"Just two weeks today….. it’s by Grace …. Thank You God," he said.

Ghanaians join Lil Win to thank God

The photographs, displaying the mangled remnants of his formerly sleek black BMW car, sent shockwaves through his fan base and the entertainment industry.

Many took to the comment section to thank God on his behalf while others shared different thoughts.

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 said:

We thank God for your life❤️❤️❤️

nahbaffdotcomm said:

Hmmm! Elohim Be Praised Always

amankwahtrump

thecarguygh said:

I rode with you in your Land Cruiser and with all due respect Kwadwo you have to take easy. The way you drive is way too fast. I don’t know if this accident was your fault or not, but all I wanna say is take it easy, we love you and speed kills. Thank God you’re safe

Source: YEN.com.gh