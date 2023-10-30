Famaye and Yaw Tog have featured on Ghanaian musician Rap Fada's upcoming release Bebiaa Awu

The song, which has a heavy party vibe to it, is set to release on November 1, 2023, according to Rap Father

Rap Father, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, said the song was going to be a party anthem this coming December

Popular Ghanaian musicians Famaye and Yaw Tog have joined forces with budding musician Rap Fada for their upcoming track, Bebiaa Awu. The eagerly awaited song is scheduled for release on November 1, 2023.

Ghanaian Musician Fameye and Rap Fada Photo Source: fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Bebiaa Awu, according to Rap Fada, is expected to be a high-energy party track designed to get people on their feet. The title, Bebiaa Awu, is derived from the Twi language and means ultimate enjoyment, which hints at the kind of song the tune is.

Famaye is one of the most respected musicians in the Ghanaian music scene. His unique style and soulful lyrics are likely to make Bebiaa Awu more melodious.

Yaw Tog, who is a young and talented rapper, gained recognition with his viral hit Sore. His youthful and energetic style is a fitting addition to Bebiaa Awu, and he is likely to make the song more lively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Rap Fada shares excitement for upcoming release

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Rap Fada shared his excitement for the upcoming tune and opened up about what fans should expect. He said:

Bebia Awu seeks to express the desire to fully embrace the joy of a lively gathering, showing the importance of living in the present and savouring life's festive moments. Life is short, and we need to cherish the little moments we experience, living and embracing the present with no regrets

Fameye speaks about his style of music

In another story, Fameye, in a discussion with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, revealed that he does not let current trends influence his style of music.

The musician said trends change easily and added that he has songs that he feels will become of value in five to 10 years.

Fameye said dance and party songs may be the norm today, but in the future, music could switch back to the old style like his, which involves storytelling and a distinct message.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh