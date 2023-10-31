Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in a video, displayed an expensive-looking Mercedes Benz and showed off her dance moves

The pretty lady rocked a white suit, which gave her a very professional look as she stood in front of the vehicle

Fans of the adorable lady took to the comment section of the video to show their admiration for her fashion sense and good looks

Maame Serwaa, the lovely wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, in a TikTok video, showed her stunning dance moves while standing beside a luxurious Mercedes Benz. The video quickly grabbed the attention of fans, who camped in the comment section to admire her.

In the short clip, Maame Serwaa looked elegant in a pristine white suit, projecting a highly professional appearance. She flaunted her grace and style as she swayed to the melodious tunes of the highlife song Abaso Bo by the legendary Daasebre Gyamenah.

The star's fans could not contain their excitement as they flocked to the video's comment section to shower Lil Win's wife with praise for her impeccable fashion sense and striking beauty. The comments were filled with compliments, with many expressing their admiration for her demeanour, smile and the luxury vehicle that she stood by.

Lil Win's wife wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

)te K)k))so) Nana reacted:

I like the outfit very expensive

lnyymorgan commented:

wow wow that's awesome Mrs president

Obaapa Tomslim wrote:

always beautiful God bless you sweetheart

prophetssministry said:

much love my sis may God continue to bless you

Adjoa_ Pizzazz commented:

lilwyn didn't make wrong choice koraaa ooo u are goddess

Lil Win honours legendary director

In another story, Lil Win, in a video, revealed the man who introduced him to acting and cleared the air on the misconception that Kwaku Manu brought him into the limelight.

The actor said Kwaku Manu had been telling Ghanaians for years that he was the one who brought him into the movie business and clarified that it was untrue.

The man Lil Win honoured as the one who brought him into the limelight was legendary film director Jackson K. Bentum.

