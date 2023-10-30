Lil Win, in a video, revealed the man who introduced him to acting and cleared the air on the misconception that Kwaku Manu brought him into the limelight

The actor said Kwaku Manu had been telling Ghanaians for years that he was the one who brought him into the movie business and clarified that it was untrue

The man Lil Win honoured as the one who brought him into the limelight was legendary film director Jackson K. Bentum

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has come forward in a video to dispel a long-standing misconception about his entry into the Kumawood movie scene.

The actor said that for years, it had been widely believed that fellow actor Kwaku Manu was the one responsible for bringing him into the movie business. However, Lil Win revealed that the real person behind his introduction to acting was legendary film director Jackson K. Bentum.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, Lil Win made it clear that it was not Kwaku Manu but Jackson K Bentum who played the pivotal role in shaping his acting career.

Kwaku Manu had often taken credit for launching Lil Win into the limelight. He had repeatedly told Ghanaians that he was the one responsible for bringing Lil Win into the movie business. However, Lil Win's confession has put an end to this misconception.

Lil Win also expressed his deep gratitude and respect for Jackson K. Bentum, acknowledging him as the person who believed in his talent and provided him with the opportunity to showcase his acting skills. He said the legendary director cast him in his first film when he was young.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwameappiagyei617 said:

is this necessary? you're now cuul with him so why this

Qwame Salva❤️ commented:

Is it necessary to mention Kwaku name aahh ghana paaa deaaa

DanComan reacted:

Do you have to tell everybody d3 is not Kwaku Manu who introduced you to movie?

