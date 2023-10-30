Wendy Shay and her staunch fans were seen dancing and singing along to her newly released song Africa Money

According to Wendy Shay, the adorable moment was captured at 3:05 am on the streets of Accra

While fans loved the new song, others were also concerned about her safety since the fans held lighters

Dancehall musician Wendy Shay was welcomed by several of her fans when she stormed the streets of Accra at dawn.

Wendy Shay was mobbed by fans at dawn. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Wendy Shay mobbed by her fans at dawn

Wendy Shay shared an adorable video of her spending time with die-hard fans on the streets of Accra.

In the caption of the post, the Survivor hitmaker revealed that she hung out with them at 3:05 am as they jammed to her newly released song, Africa Money.

"3:05 am on the streets of Accra.. Africa Money ," she revealed in the Instagram caption.

The fans, who were all young men, were seen holding lighters in the video as they sang to Africa Money.

Video of Wendy Shay being mobbed by fans carrying lighters.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Some of Wendy Shay's concerned fans spoke about the dangers of having the lighter closer to the car. Others also shared feedback on the Africa Money song and noted that it was a banger.

sonniebaduuk said:

Please do not entertain lighters around your car … this can be very dangerous.. stay blessed …

dj.cleva said:

How can Wendy tell us this Song doesn’t go for Cecelia Dapaah and Addo shortii

hieskarna said:

Africa money hard vibes true talk

1realnarols said:

The way the youth dey sm*ke deaaa it’s too much ooo

slashgavin said:

This is dangerous oo Wendy .. the lighters especially!!

ridowills268 said:

Smoke dey go on for the background

princekofimcbrown said:

The song sef is a banger on it own

iamkaybandy said:

You made a lovely song

Wendy Shay speaks for the first time after accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay spoke for the first time after getting involved in a near-fatal car accident.

She mentioned the names of Ghanaian celebrities and persons who reached out to her during those challenging moments. She also talked about what transpired before the accident and how she was recovering.

