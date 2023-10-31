Nana Ama McBrown, in a post on her Instagram story, asked fans to find her the young boy who went viral after he entered a shop to watch her show

In the viral video, the boy was recorded by a shop attendant who was surprised to see the little boy walk in late at night, pleading to watch the show

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users, and it has finally caught the attention of the actress

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken to her Instagram to track down a young boy who went viral after a heartfelt video showed him visiting a shop to watch her Onua Showtime program, which airs on Onua TV on Sunday evenings.

In the video that warmed the hearts of many, the young boy was captured entering the shop late at night, pleading with the shop attendant to allow him to watch Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime. The boy explained that there was no working television at home, which had left him with no option but to seek out an alternative viewing spot.

Nana Ama McBrown, touched by the young boy's determination and desire to watch her show, has used her Instagram platform to ask her fans and followers for assistance in locating the child. In the Instagram story post, the actress shared her admiration for the boy's dedication and passion for her show.

The viral video quickly spread across social media, with many people expressing their support for the young fan and their admiration for McBrown's work.

Fans admire young McBrown fan

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miraj Superior said:

Awwwwwwww he will get a new tv am sure ❤️❤️

Peeta wrote:

he’s about get a free hisense tv

giftygordon reacted:

Nana Ama please get him high sense 34tv wai

McBrown subtly addresses rumours

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown has subtly addressed rumours about her marital crises, stating that she was a prize, so she was bound to be a target.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a photo of herself and captioned it, "You Are a Trophy So you are definitely going to be a Target."

Fans of the actress in the comment section encouraged McBrown to ignore the rumours and affirmed that she was indeed a prize.

