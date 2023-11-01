Shatta Wale Celebrates As His Song Incoming Hits Number 20 On Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 Chart
- Shatta Wale's latest song, Incoming, has hit number 20 on Apple Music, Top 100: Nigeria chart
- In a tweet by the musician's publicist, Flex Germain, the musician's team encouraged fans to stream the music
- Shatta's Incoming is one of the songs off his upcoming Konekt album, and the tune has been making waves
Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale's latest track, Incoming, featuring Nigerian sensation Tekno, has soared to the 20th position on Apple Music's Top 100: Nigeria chart.
This exciting news was revealed via a tweet from Shatta Wale's publicist, Flex Germain, who urged fans to keep the momentum going by streaming the song.
Incoming is part of Shatta Wale's highly anticipated upcoming album, Konekt, and it has been making waves in Ghana and Nigeria.
The song's impressive ascent on the Apple Music chart showed Shatta Wale's ever-growing popularity across the continent.
Shatta Wale's publicist, Flex Germaine, in his tweet, expressed the team's excitement about the significant achievement. The tweet read:
Keep streaming. We are moving so quickly. Let’s hit #1 by the end of this week on all the charts. Let’s go !!
Fans of Shatta Wale responded with enthusiasm, promising to continue streaming the song and helping it climb even higher on the charts.
Shatta Movement fans celebrate Shatta Wale
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Qheku_Gage said:
The bloggers and the gatekeepers won’t say anything about this because it’s not their fav… but I always say who God has blessed, no man can bring him down… let's keep pushing
profdublyn_zee reacted:
Solid! this track is doing wonders oo.
KutaBen wrote:
Shatta Wale will live longer and reign forever
Shatta Wale's show gets cancelled
In another story, Shatta Wale's Wolverhampton Concert has been cancelled due to promoters failing to meet his luxurious demands.
His record label, Shatta Movement Records, released a statement to that effect.
Meanwhile, the concert was set to happen at The Hangar in Wolverhampton on November 4, 2023.
