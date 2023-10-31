Shatta Wale's Wolverhampton Concert has been cancelled due to promoters failing to meet his luxurious demands

His record label Shatta Movement Records released a statement to that effect

Meanwhile the concert was set to happen at The Hangar in Wolverhampton on November 4, 2023

The long-awaited concert by Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale at The Hangar in Wolverhampton on November 4, 2023, has been cancelled, according to a statement released by his record label.

Details of Shatta Wale's cancelled Wolverhampton Concert

In by Shatta Wale's record label, Shatta Movement Records, the reason his concert was cancelled was that promoters could not meet his luxurious demands.

Another reason was that the promoters could not meet the requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management.

A portion of the recently released statement read:

“These demands, while fitting for an artiste of his stature, have proven to be logistically and financially challenging for the organisation, making it impossible for us to proceed with the event as planned."

Prior to the cancellation of the much-anticipated concert, early bird tickets had reportedly sold out.

Find details of the cancelled show below.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's cancelled show

Many people were unhappy with the cancellation of 's Wolverhampton concert as they shared their thoughts on the statement released by Shatta Movement Records.

@Mr_Ceyram said:

Sammy Flex is doing more harm than good to Shatta Wale.

@Donsarkcess said:

When Sarkodie or Stonebwoy cancel their shows, it’s because of low sales. But when Shatta Wale cancels his, it’s not because of low sales. You see, it doesn’t make sense after it affected you? lol.

@Donsarkcess said:

Heavy on the “Could not meet luxurious demands of Shatta wale”

@GyeNyame30 said:

The person wey draft this letter do wale more harm than good. If you choose to employ a blogger as a manager, that’s what you will get. Wei

