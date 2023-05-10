Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has dropped the name and genre of his upcoming album

The news comes barely two months after he released the M.A.A.L.I album on march 30, 2023

The news has sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians as many wonder why he is in a rush to release albums in a year

Self-proclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced that he would be releasing an Afrobeat album and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Shatta Wale to drop Afrobeat album titled Konekt. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale to drop new album

The 'On God' hitmaker, Shatta Wale, has disclosed that his long-awaited new album will be filled with Afrobeat songs.

He shared a flier on his social media pages revealing that the album would be titled Konekt Album.

Captioning the post with the words, "It's Time", he hinted that it is about time that he branched into that genre of music.

Considering the fact that Afrobeat is taking over the world, it may seem as though the South African-originated sound has influenced Shatta Wale.

Ghanaians' view on the album

The news has generated massive reactions on social media, as many wondered why he is rushing to release an album since he had already released one in 2023.

Below is a flier of the Konekt Album by Shatta Wale.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's ne album

While Statta Movement fans were excited about the upcoming album, others thought he was rushing to release songs since his fellow dancehall artiste Stonebwoy released his album recently, on April 28, 2023.

Others were also of the view that the album should be on hold, considering the fact that he released his M.A.A.L.I album not long ago, on March 30, 2023.

See selected reactions from Ghanaians:

@uni.gallery_ stated:

I guess he recorded this album within 2 days

@GeneralMarcus18 stated:

Secof jealousy and envy u p3 u release album like 3 already wei

@oblieardayfio said:

Ah! So what of your MAALI? How long has it been since it's release for you to release another album? Why not wait a while?

@M3NSA___ remarked:

As you dey rush release am I sure say you no feature anybody eii opana

@rozayghh commented:

Stonebwoy ein pressure dey worry you waaa

@KwameTraveler said:

Every day something new but all no dey pick

@elorm_wealth commented:

Yo Maali Album kraa u no see top. Massa sake of Stonebwoy ein DOPE album pressure carry u. Nanka dance hall king deir afrobeat fa wo ho b3n?? Wo bl3 ooo

Basketmouth praises Shatta Wale in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigerian comedian Basketmouth had showered unending praises on Shatta Wale for recording a verse on his song for free.

He stated that no one had ever done such a favour for him before, and for that, he would be forever grateful to the dancehall musician.

