Edem has reacted to the press statement released by Shatta Wale's team regarding his cancelled concert in Wolverhampton

The musician, in a tweet, tackled Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Baah Flex, stating that the press release he put out was doing more harm than good

It was announced on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that Shatta Wale's show had been cancelled because the promoter could not meet his demands

Ghanaian rapper Edem took to social media to express his disapproval of a press statement released by Shatta Wale's team regarding the cancellation of his concert in Wolverhampton.

Shatta Wale and Edem Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Edem

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, it was confirmed that Shatta Wale's highly anticipated concert had been cancelled. In response to this development, Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Baah Flex, issued a press release.

This statement attributed the cancellation to the promoter's inability to meet Shatta Wale's extravagant demands. It also noted that Shatta Wale's years of hard work and dedication had earned him the right to such requirements.

However, Edem, not one to shy away from expressing his opinions, took issue with this statement. In a tweet, the rapper criticized Sammy Baah Flex's words, suggesting that the press release was causing more harm than good.

The core of Edem's criticism was aimed at what he perceived as unnecessary remarks in the press release. According to him, emphasizing Shatta Wale's extravagant demands did not reflect well on the artiste. Many Ghanaians joined Edem in this sentiment, believing that such comments may not be in the best interest of Shatta Wale.

Edem's criticism of Shatta's team sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maufemor7 wrote:

The second paragraph doesn't make any sense

Makdatafriqa commented:

Do you want to manage Shatta now? As a colleague, I think you have better means to reach out to him or Sammy to share your opinion on the presser than to tag him on here,

purpos_efully reacted:

Glad someone told them. That's not how properly run brands do.

Shatta Wale thanks the media

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude to the media for promoting his latest song, Incoming, which features Tekno.

In the post, he shared videos of DJs and radio presenters actively promoting his tune, causing a bit of confusion in the minds of Ghanaians.

The confusion stemmed from Shatta previously stating that he does not need promotion from the media to stay relevant and has actively beefed with media houses and personalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh