Pamela Watara, in a video that went viral on TikTok, expertly balanced a cup of water on her chest, a move that impressed her followers

She did this as a part of a TikTok challenge that encouraged folks to display her talent, and she brought out a bottle of water and poured some of it into a mini cup before balancing it on her chest

In the comments section, many Ghanaians applauded the socialite's beauty and were moved by how easily she could balance the cup of water

In the video, Pamela took a bottle of water, poured some into a small cup, and proceeded to balance the cup on her chest. The move was performed with ease, a bold display of her unique talent.

Many Ghanaians praised Pamela for her skill and beauty in the comments section, with some expressing surprise at how effortlessly she was able to balance the cup. The video had thousands of likes and views on TikTok as her followers shared the video and commented on the impressive feat.

Pamela Watara impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Joyceline said:

"And the winner for this challenge isss Pamela."

SIKA GARI WAN said:

"This challenge unless mame water come join."

Archipelago commented:

"Pamela, i don't think there is someone who is willing to accept your challenge. You're the winner."

AVERAGE FORUM USER said:

"I love your content I recently dropped out school to get enough time to watch your videos."

