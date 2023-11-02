Stonebwoy is set to join Grammy award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo in London for a concert

The singer's special event is part of a concert series happening across the world, with Australian and London editions already announced

Stonebwoy was invited as a special guest performer joining other world-class musicians billed for the celebration

Stonebwoy has been invited to share in Angelique Kidjo's joy as the Beninese singer marks 40 years in the music industry.

The event which will happen at London's most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall will celebrate the career-spanning catalogue of Angelique Kidjo.

Netizens have showered Stonebwoy, as he looks forward to joining Angelique Kidjo and becoming the first Ghanaian solo artiste to perform at the prestigious venue.

Stonebwoy to perform with Angelique Kidjo in London Photo source: Instagram/Stonebwoy, Instagram.Angelique Kidjo

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy joins Angelique Kidjo's concert as a special guest

Stonebwoy's relationship with the 5-time Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo continues to grow after tapping her as a collaborator on his 5th Dimension album.

The Royal Albert Hall announced online that Stonebwoy and British singer, Laura Mvula were part of selected special guests scheduled to join Angelique Kidjo's London concert on November 17.

This comes at a crucial time in Stonebwoy's international calendar, having climaxed a successful UK/Europe tour with a sold-out concert in London.

Netizens react as Stonebwoy prepares to join Angelique Kidjo on stage

Stonebwoy's global strides continue to inspire and excite many of his fans who are always in anticipation.

@RealArts_Gh disclosed

A listing mother.We tagged the legendary @angeliquekidjo in request to add @stonebwoy to the guest performers on her upcoming events. The legend knowing 1GAD as one of the bests from the continent, she granted our request. A PROUD BHIMNATIVE

@EdemKoku36836 said

Bobo be the guy global icon

@AlexTwum4 said

This is huge.

@sperrysmart said

Big win for the overlord

@AlexTwum4 said

First ever Performance with Mama. Manodzi will be blasting through the Hall. Legendary.

@Naasei_bhimson said

I saw this coming ✨ Grammy soon

Stonebwoy thanks his fans after a successful tour

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported on Stonebwoy's climax of his UK/Europe tour which took him to cities like Brescia and Amsterdam.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian artiste extended his heartfelt gratitude to his fans as he brought the tour to an end.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh