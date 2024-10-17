Kawabanga, affiliated with the Asakaa Boys collective, recently appeared on Dj Slim's Street Is Watching web series

The rapper leveraged the opportunity to address rumours about his personal relationship with Gyakie

His remarks about their relationship have got social media buzzing as fans weigh in with their reactions

Ghanaian rapper Kawabanga has confirmed that he had a romantic stint with singer Gyakie.

In a recent interview with DJ Slim, the rapper shed light on his past with the singer, saying they were high school sweethearts.

Asakaa Boys' Kawabanga recounts his past with Gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Kawabanaga attended Kumasi High School and built a reputation with his passion for fashion during his high school days.

Speaking to DJ Slim, the rapper recounted his best moments with Gyakie and established that their relationship had turned sour.

"Me and Gyakie's problems, I'll say it was my fault. I cheated."

Kawabanga's claims contradict Gyakie's account of her love life. On several occasions, the singer has denied having been in any relationship.

Fans react to Kawabanga's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kawabanga's claims about his romantic past with Gyakie.

@Overrated_Boss said:

"We’re all getting it wrong, maybe the guy might be lying about their friendship"

@Nanaezze wrote:

"That's why we say believe anything you see on Social Media at your own Peril ... not had a boyfriend before my foot ! lol"

@monxx_o noted:

"She just does not regard Kawabanga. If Kawabanga had bangers before this interview and was ahead of her maybe she would have regarded Kawabanga"

@KwayisiAug60495 remarked:

"It be normal she be lady at the end of the day 😂🤣 papapa things dey oo my Chairman"

Gyakie announces new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie had announced plans to release her second single of the year, Days Pass By.

The singer has been tactical with her releases this year as she prepares to release her debut album since she jumped onto the music scene in 2019.

That notwithstanding, the soothing vocalist has been a hot topic on social media as fans drool over her talent, capricious fashion sense and photogenic moments.

Source: YEN.com.gh