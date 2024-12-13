The second lady, Samira Bawumia, melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when she joined the end-of-year celebrations of the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital

The second lady, Samira Bawumia, stepped out for the first time after her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat to former president John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

Samira Bawumia visits children's hospital

Mrs Bawumia shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the end of year's Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital end-of-year celebrations.

She noted that she joined Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, Omanhene Kyeame of Asante Juaben and Rev. Father Andrew Campbell to celebrate with the underprivileged.

"Yesterday, I joined Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, Omanhene Kyeame of Asante Juaben and Rev. Father Andrew Campbell at this year’s Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital end-of- year celebrations."

In the second part of her Instagram post, the outgoing second lady expressed her gratitude to the selfless hospital staff for their dedication and care for the young ones.

Mrs Bawumia concluded her message by wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"Many thanks to the selfless staff for their dedication and care for the young ones. I wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Reactions Samira Bawumia's post

Seasoned media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti and several other Ghanaians thronged the comment section to discuss Mrs Bawumia's humility and kind heart.

Others also consoled her after her husband failed to win the votes of Ghanaians in the 2024 elections, as they highlighted her exceptional campaign ahead of the polls.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

oheneyere_gifty_anti said:

"God richly bless you."

nabestone1 said:

"Our ways are not the ways of God. He will make all things beautiful in his own appointed time. Forever my First Lady."

ms.is_a_belle said:

"A role model and true leader ❤️ an inspiration to females and a superwoman in person 💕 a true admiration 💝."

_.jay.jt said:

"She literally went on her knees to take a snap🥺just so humble."

honeydool_ said:

"Forever my first lady, keep up your good work we love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nana_brago9 said:

"You are an amazing human, I know it will be possible someday.. You are my role model ❤️❤️❤️🙏"

whats_up_gh said:

"My number one Lady ❤️ it’s still possible. Love you Mama."

adugyamfipearl said:

"You fought a good fight😍😍😍 don't be discouraged, it's just a matter of time."

Samira Bawumia buys roasted plantain

YEN.com.gh reported that the second lady, Samira Bawumia, showed her humble side by buying roasted plantain, known in Ghana as Kofi Brokeman, from the roadside.

She gifted the plantain seller a lot of money, which filled her heart with joy. Thus, she gave the rest of the plantain on the fire to passersby for free.

The video was captured outside the premises of Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM on December 4, 2024, when she had an interview with Auntie Naa on her show.

