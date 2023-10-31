Ghanaians are proud of Stonebwoy for his brilliant London concert, which was sold out

Many Ghanaians have praised the hard work of the musician, stating that the successful show was a testament to how far he had come as an artiste

The videos showed the large crowd at the concert happily singing Stonebwoy's numerous hit songs passionately

Renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has garnered admiration from countless Ghanaians as footage from his 5th Dimension concert in Brixton, London, circulated widely on social media.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy at his London concert Photo Source: Stonebwoy

For many fans of the musician, the concert was a testament to the remarkable journey Stonebwoy has undertaken in the world of music.

The clips and videos that have flooded social media platforms showed a massive crowd at the Brixton concert, enthusiastically singing along to Stonebwoy's many hit songs. The artiste's ability to captivate and unite his audience through his music was on full display as they loudly cheered him on.

Many Ghanaians, near and far, have lauded Stonebwoy for his dedication and hard work that resulted in the immense success of his concert. The event not only showed his musical talent to the world but also served as a symbol of his growth and influence as an artiste.

Ghanaians laud Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Quojo Da-Ras commented:

This is just the beginning. He should keep grinding and soon he would be selling out stadiums in totally non-english speaking locations.

Eteve Etoeve Mawuli reacted:

I think his kind of music he should go straight miming ..... Great though

Akyem Krakye wrote:

No be facebook live atem didie ooo. Hardwork

Ismail Nas commented:

And he did it live this guy really understands the work Charle

Thomas Partey and his girl attend Stonebwoy's concert

In a related story, Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was elated to see his fellow Ghanaian and footballer Thomas Partey at his 5th Dimension concert in Brixton, London.

Thomas Partey attended the concert with his better half, Janine Mackson, who showed off her heavy baby bump.

All three of them posed beautifully as the cameras flashed, capturing their pictures.

