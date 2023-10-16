Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension UK/Europe tour has gotten off to an explosive start with two sold-out shows

He unpacked the Italy and Netherlands legs of his 5th Dimension UK Europe Tour in Brescia's Social Club and Amsterdam's Melkweg venues

Netizens have reacted to Stonebwoy's sold-out shows as his global strides continue to impress many

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall and Afrobeats star has gotten off to a good start with his UK/Europe promotional tour.

Brescia and Melkweg saw the Ghanaian star live on the 14th and 15th of October respectively, as he furthers the promotion for his latest album '5th Dimension'.

Videos of his performance have gotten many netizens to share their admiration for the Ghanaian talent, as they look forward to more in the coming legs of the tour.

Stonebwoy thrills fans in Brescia and Amsterdam Source: Instagram/Stonebwoy

Brescia's Social Club in Italy came alive as Stonebwoy performed singles from his Grammy-considered album '5th Dimension' alongside hits from his expansive catalogue.

The next day, he replicated the same vibe with waiting fans in Amsterdam's Melkweg music venue which holds a maximum capacity of 1500 visitors.

In Amsterdam, the reigning VGMA Reggae Dancehall artiste of the year shared the stage with other artistes including Netherlands-based Ghanaian rapper, Frenna.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's sold-out weekend in Europe

Stonebwoy's strides in Europe, from his stint with Westham, kind courtesy Mohammed Kudus to his sold-out shows in Italy and Netherlands, continue to impress many fans and netizens worldwide. Many of them have showered the Ghanaian star with significant praise after his shows.

Kekelithegoat

International 1GAD

bkguyguy said

I always pray for good strength from GOD for him so that he can always conquer the world

glitteratient

Oooooooooooo there is no stopping... no stopping greatness. Lezzzzgo

capotv_

Wowww this crowd is crazyyy. Bhim you’re Blessed❤️

@AccraGuyy said

London must be boiling up by now to see you hit their stage soon Superb Gh entertainment last night.

@kAs_Worldwide said

2 sold out concerts in two different cities in two countries in less than 24hrs! 1GAD !OVERLORD !

Stonebwoy to ink West Ham's logo on his arm

The relationship between EPL's top-flight team, West Ham and Stonebwoy continues to deepen.

The Ghanaian artiste has promised to get a tattoo of the signature West Ham hammers on his arm after his celebration of Kudus's goal excited numerous fans.

