Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus made his mark on English football by scoring a remarkable goal for West Ham United against Arsenal. The footage of his incredible goal has gone viral on social media, exciting many Ghanaians and West Ham fans.

Kudus' moment of glory came in the 49th minute of the game when he received a sublime long pass on the right side of the Arsenal goal. With composure and finesse, he executed an exquisite first touch, leaving the opposition for dead. In a quick motion, Kudus smoothly slotted the ball into the back of the net, taking his team 2 goals up. West Ham won the game by three goals to one.

Many Ghanaians, in particular, have expressed their delight and pride in the midfielder's accomplishments at his new club so far. Mohammed Kudus moved from Ajax to West Ham in the summer transfer window, and he is already proving to be a force to reckon with in English football.

Ghanaians admire Kudus

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

godwindziedzorm said:

he scored from a 50 yard assist

Christopher Dickson Snippes reacted:

No one is talking about the magical long pass

The Quantity Surveyor commented:

Kudus is bigger than Westham especially under Moyes

West Ham celebrates Kudus' goal

In another story, West Ham United celebrated Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal in a TikTok video.

In the video, they made a slide show of Kudus celebrating his goal and added a Ghanaian song in the background.

Many Ghanaians were surprised at the song the West Ham admin used as it was a very niche tune.

