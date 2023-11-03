Mohammed Kudus elegantly dribbled Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu during West Ham's 3-1 win against the Gunners on Wednesday

Footage of the elegant dribble has gone viral, and it has got Ghanaians buzzing about Kudus' incredible talent

The Ghanaian international also scored a goal during the fixture, and he has received immense praise for being an efficient team member

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus left football fans in awe with a breathtaking display of skill during West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in the EFL Cup Round of 16.

The 23-year-old midfielder's dazzling dribble against Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu has taken the internet by storm, sparking waves of admiration for his remarkable talent.

During the game, Tomiyasu closed in on Mohammed Kudus to dispossess him of the ball, but the midfielder had other ideas and showed the fullback what he was made of. With confidence and finesse, Kudus executed a masterful move.

He elegantly flicked the ball high above the oncoming fullback, leaving Tomiyasu for dead. In a flash, Kudus regathered possession and passed it on to a teammate and had the Hammers fans cheering loudly.

This incredible feat did not go unnoticed. Social media was flooded with videos of Kudus's mesmerising dribble, and Ghanaians, in particular, have been buzzing with excitement and pride. Kudus also scored a goal in the 3-1 win.

Mohammed Kudus' dribble impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bess commented:

kudus left all the players wondering, including the referee

N.B.A ❤️ reacted:

Chelsea FC should have gone for Kudus earlier.

Nufc Harry commented:

Absolute bargain. Mohamed kudus will rip it up in the league and prem this year.

West Ham celebrate Mohammed Kudus

