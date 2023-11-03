Abraham Attah, in an Instagram post, shared a video chilling in a vehicle with his friend

The actor looked handsome as he rocked a thick rasta hairdo and was relaxed comfortably in the car seat

Abraham was all smiles as he made the video, with his friend in the back seat also smiling as he made the cut

Famous Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, in a heartwarming Instagram post, shared a video of himself enjoying a casual car ride with friends, and he looked very happy as he sat in the vehicle.

In the video, the actor sported a thick rasta hairdo and wore a bright smile on his face. His appearance was striking, showing his unique style. Abraham Attah looked handsome, and his sweet smile showed that he was having a fantastic time.

The short video gave fans a sneak peek into what the actor's daily life looked like. As Abraham Attah chilled in the car seat, he captured the good times he was sharing with his friend as he took the video.

What added to the charm of the video was the joy of his friend in the car. Not only was Abraham Attah all smiles, but his friend in the back seat was also evidently happy.

Abraham Attah goes shirtless in photo

In another story, Abraham Attah, in a photo that he dropped on his Instagram page, went shirtless in the gym and took a mirror selfie.

The US-based Ghanaian actor's body looked well-built, with distinct cuts and thick abs that gave him a Greek god look.

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to express how much they admired him, praising his physique.

Idris Elba praises Abraham Attah

Also, celebrated Hollywood star Idris Elba spoke highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to Idris Elba, he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation as he commended Abraham Attah for the incredible role he played in the movie and the display of his talent.

