Abraham Attah, in a photo that he dropped on his Instagram page, went shirtless in the gym and took a mirror selfie

The US-based Ghanaian actor's body looked well-built, with distinct cuts and thick abs that gave him a Greek god look

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to express how much they admired him, praising his physique

US-based Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has set social media ablaze with his latest Instagram post that showed his impressive physique. In a photo shared on his official Instagram page, the young star was spotted shirtless in a gym, capturing a mirror selfie that left fans in awe.

Attah, known for his remarkable performance in the critically acclaimed film Beasts Of No Nation, showed he possessed not only acting skills but also a knack for fitness. The snapshot revealed his well-built body, with well-defined cuts and abdominal muscles that drew comparisons to the form of Greek gods.

The image, which got thousands of likes within a short time, highlighted Abraham Attah's dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and his commitment to physical fitness. He has, on numerous occasions, shared photos of himself in the gym on social media.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with admiration and praise for the actor's transformation.

Abraham Attah wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

r.chmond said:

Bro wanna be the hulk

champagne_papito4 commented:

Big abraham❤️

iamkwa_bena_ said:

Man’s a beast. Pun intended.

hermansuede_ wrote:

Bad boy. This guy really looking good with them abs

