Entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has urged women to work hard towards their dreams, especially in male-dominated industries

The United Showbiz pundit explained that she didn't give up on her dreams after her teachers told her mean things

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on MC Yaa Yeboah's Instagram page

United Showbiz pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has inspired many young ladies after disclosing how she worked hard to be a solid brand for herself.

The outspoken social media commentator explained in detail how her primary school teachers told her she was too ugly to be a journalist or television presenter.

MC Yaa Yeboah rocks stylish outfits. Photo credit: @mc_yaa_yeboah.

Source: Instagram

MC Yaa Yeboah added that, with hard work and dedication, she has become one of the most talented personalities in Ghana.

In an interview with Okyeame Quophi, she proudly boasted that no man or woman could tell the public that they slept with her to give her a position or promotion in the entertainment industry.

Ghanaians react to MC Yaa Yeboah's video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afia_papabi1 stated:

Forgetti abiaaaa! If I wasn’t part of your introduction to be on United Showbiz, like I do myself ooo. . You are one of the best female pundits I have worked with and I will tell you to be focused, never let any thing distract you.

reggierockstone711 stated:

She is solid

Fiifipm stated:

You talk too much

boostwithmax_ stated:

Hajiå 4 real said all these we tired of you women

Maameyaidom stated:

Yaa you are beautiful and intelligent above all you are CONFIDENT and that scares themthat is the YAA in you

Brahadams stated:

Go Higher Girl

Arimeyawm stated:

Proud of you

Albyablord stated:

I am clapping for you

nana_asante_yekye stated:

This is why i Like you take your flowers

Michaelnuwor stated:

You are needed in the other room

Jeremykofi stated:

Let em know, Yaa!! ✊

Aggreyroy stated:

W’anim tantan wae @mc_yaa_yeboah

maame_serwah201 stated:

U so good at wt u do @mc_yaa_yeboah

MC Yaa Yeboah slays in a red dress

MC Yaa Yeboah has gone viral with her stylish red maxi dress and beautiful jewellery set.

Source: YEN.com.gh