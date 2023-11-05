Ghanaian model Sister Derby has opened up about her private relationship issues on a live radio show

The style influencer looked elegant in a crop leather top and stylish African print skirt as she stepped out

Some social media have complimented her look while admiring her for sharing her failed relationship issues to inspire them

Ghanaian-Romanian music star Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby, has revealed that she wants to focus on her career and take a break from relationships.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker disclosed that she had suffered multiple heartbreaks after dating famous and ordinary men, and she doesn't want to experience that again for now.

Deborah Vanessa and AMG Medikal at the Vodafone Music Awards. Photo credit: @sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the fashion model and influencer Sister Derby said she is vulnerable in every relationship she decides to go in. Unfortunately, the men take advantage of that to treat her anyhow.

According to her, she gives her all, even in friendships, but hardly gets anything in return.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Whenever I am in a relationship, I go all out for the person. I always put the people I love ahead of my needs.

When I am in a relationship, I invest all my energy and resources, which ends up draining me and slowing me down. I get turned off when I realize the affection is only one-sided," she said.

Watch the video below;

Sister Deborah shows Giovanni Caleb how to perform the Ama Piano dance challenge

Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa looked gorgeous in a pink jumpsuit while rocking corn row as she joined Giovanni Caleb at 3FM.

Watch the hilarious video below;

Deborah Vanessa Looks Regal In Ghanaian Fugu Pants And Lond Pink African Braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa, who looked stunning at Paris Fashion Week in a garment manufactured locally.

The fashion model had exquisite braids created by a gifted female hairstylist who has worked with other well-known people like Lydia Forson.

Ay Poloo is among the celebs who have commented on Deborah Vanessa's gorgeous Instagram photographs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh