Chef Smith, in a TikTok video, was spotted helping with catering at a public event held at a school park

The video showed the disgraced Chef serving food to the event attendees as his colleague danced behind him

The video triggered reactions from Ghanaians online, who were surprised to see Chef Smith after his scandal

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith caught the attention after he was spotted in a video that surfaced on social media.

Chef Smith spotted at a public event after fake GWR certificate scandal. Photo source: @chefsmithghana and @joydelicacies

Source: Instagram

Chef Smith gained national notoriety for his involvement in a fake Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate scandal.

In July 2024, the disgraced Chef held a press conference at the La Palm Beach hotel to announce that he had set the record for the longest cooking marathon and presented the media with a framed Guinness World Record certificate.

However, he had faked the certificate after musician Nana Boroo and his sister, who sponsored his cook-a-thon event, secured some Ghana Police service personnel who arrested him for alleged fraud.

Following his release from jail, media personality Serwaa Amihere interviewed Chef Ebenezer Smith, who confessed to lying to the Ghanaian public about the certificate.

He confirmed the Guinness World Records' statement that he never applied with their outfit to hold his event. He also noted that she printed his certificate to deceive the country.

Chef Smith spotted at an event

In a recent video shared by an Accra-based food caterer on TikTok, Chef Smith was spotted with some caterers at a public event.

The video showed the Chef, who wore a T-shirt, apron, and a black cap, stationed behind the food at the event. He helped some individuals serve hungry attendees while a colleague danced behind him.

Chef Smith's sighting garnered reactions from many Ghanaians, who were surprised to see him publicly for the first time since his scandal.

Watch the video below:

Chef Smith's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

akuaasieduwah commented:

"Eiiii, my love Chef Smith."

Bra_Ayine said:

"Chef Smith nono anaa😜?"

Vee commented:

"Is that not Chef Smith? or my eyes are deceiving me 😂😂😂😂😂."

Anita Hagar Attayoo said:

"Chef Smith, long time."

GRACE commented:

"Eiii Chef Smith. why are you hiding? Feel free wai, na Ghanaians have forgotten 🥰."

NanaKofiBrempong said:

"Ahhh, is that not Chef Smith😂😂😂😂? Herrrr, Ghana paa de333😂😂😂."

Olyna commented:

"The legend has appeared 😂😂😂."

