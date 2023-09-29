Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Vanessa looked ethereal in a locally made fashionable outfit at the Paris Fashion Week

The fashion model wore beautiful braids by a talented female hairstylist who has other celebrity clients, including Lydia Forson,

Some celebrities, including Ay Poloo, have commented on Deborah Vanessa's stunning photos posted on Instagram

Ghanaian socialite Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, also known as Sister Deborah or Sister Derby, was among the few female celebrities spotted at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @sisterderby

Source: Instagram

The style influencer wore a stylish silver bralette and matching hand gloves that she paired with classy custom-made pants designed with quality fugu fabric.

The 39-year-old looked fabulous in a long braid hairstyle as she hung out with other fashion influencers at the star-studded event. She shared videos from the event with this caption;

The African Mermaid goes to Paree #ParisFashionWeek. Day 1 @benjaminbenmoyal ‘s presentation w/ my new friend @katyachyzh

I’m wearing pants by @lakopue made from fugu fabric that @wanlov gifted me from Bolgatanga years ago. Top and gloves by @upcycled_thrift_ghana and braids by @afro_ele_. Styled by me ‍♀️

Watch the video below;

Deborah Vanessa hangs out with Incredible Zigi

Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa, famous for her hit song Uncle Obama, has released a new song titled Ama Piano.

The African Mermaid joined the talented Dancer Incredible Zigi for a beautiful choreography.

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Fobedknits stated:

Inegalable, incomparable, invaluable.

_kweku_trendz.x.rich__ stated:

Mummy looking sweet ❤️❤️

Djmjgh stated:

It's Sister Derby.

Nyesomofficial stated:

Fashion killa ❤️ ... You're full of life and colours, Ohemaa. Chop life! God bless

abenabarca10 stated:

You look stunning, dear

afro_ele_ stated:

I’m obsessed

Nyesomofficial stated:

I wish you meet RiRi one day there ❤️ ... She loves you

Pharoah. Monk stated:

Get it, Sister Deborah. You look chic, mama!

Hug. Doriss stated:

Your fugu from my hometown ❤️❤️❤️

bell_king77 stated:

Hot

joy_isjoy_ stated:

Beautiful design ❤️❤️❤️❤️enjoy your stay.

