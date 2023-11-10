Amerado and Fameye have released the highly anticipated remix of Kwaku Ananse, one of the top trending songs in Ghana at the moment

Many people prior to the release were clamouring for Fameye to be on the remix and have finally gotten their wish

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Empress Nita, Fameye's publicist expressed her sentiments about Kwkau Ananse and admonished fans to stream the tune

Ghanaian music stars Amerado and Fameye have joined forces to deliver the long-anticipated remix of Kwaku Ananse, currently one of the hottest songs in Ghana. The remix, which fans have eagerly awaited, promises to take the already popular track to new heights.

Amerado And Fameye Photo Source: Amerado, Fameye

Source: Facebook

Leading up to the release, there was a lot of excitement among fans, who had been fervently requesting Fameye's presence on the remix. The collaboration, now a reality, has lived up to the expectations of many, adding a fresh and dynamic twist to the original hit. The pair have dropped visuals in addition to the tune.

Empress Nita, Fameye's publicist, shared her thoughts on the remix with YEN.com.gh, expressing enthusiasm for the project. She noted that Kwaku Ananse holds a special place in the hearts of many, making the remix extra special, given the song's popularity. She said:

This remix, I believe, is going to do very well, as the fans have been waiting for it. It is our way of sharing something special with the fans. So, we urge Ghanaians to show their support by aggressively streaming this massive tune. Your support means everything.

Empress Nita went on to say that there was more music and shows in store for fans from the Fameye camp and asked them to anticipate.

Amerado plays Kwaku Ananse, carries Don Little

In another story, Amerado, in a hilarious video, met actor Don Little and carried him in his arms like a baby.

The rapper teased Don Little that he was Kwaku Ananase, a popular character from Ghanaian folklore who was small but cunning.

The video had Ghanaians laughing, with many saying the diminutive actor was old enough to be Amerado's grandfather.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh