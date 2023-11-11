Singer Diana Asamoah has lashed out at her colleague minister Cecilia Marfo over claims she's behind the collapse of her church

While on Angel FM, Asamoah criticised her fellow singer for spitting into people's mouths and using other unusual ways to perform miracles

The musician emphasised the importance of obeying God's word while advising Cecilia to avoid contentious conducts

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has responded to fellow artiste Cecilia Marfo after being accused of causing the collapse of the latter's church.

Asamoah defended her criticism of Cecilia Marfo's religious practices, claiming they contradicted God's word.

Speaking on Angel FM, she advised Cecilia Marfo to focus on God's work, avoid spitting into people's mouths, and use conventional methods in her ministry.

"She was running her church by spitting into people's mouths and eating sweat-splattered bread. If you do not give God the respect He deserves, He will abandon you to the world, and you will weep uncontrollably ... We are ready to stand for God," she said, Pulse Ghana reports.

Diana Asamoah emphasised the need to adhere to the word of God while noting that relying on unconventional practices led to a decline in Cecilia Marfo's church membership.

