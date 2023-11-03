Ghanaian preacher Reverend Obofour has reportedly prompted Ghanaians to desist from continuous complaints about the economic challenges in Ghana

He stated that people should concentrate on the good aspects of the country because some nations have worse economic problems

The Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide founder and leader cited Somalia and Libya as countries with worse economic difficulties

Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide founder and leader Reverend Obofour has urged Ghanaians to desist from consistently complaining about the economic challenges in Ghana.

The church founder, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sweet TV, admonished people to focus on the positive things in their lives and country.

Obofour urges Ghanaians to stop incessant complaints about hardship in Ghana. Photo credit: Reveren Kwaku Obofour.

Source: Facebook

In a church service, the preacher entreated his members to stop the incessant fretting over the economic difficulties because the conditions in Ghana are better than elsewhere. He cited Somalia and Libya as some countries with harsh economic conditions.

"While you have locked yourself in a room and weeping over your burden, someone with the same problem is at the beach enjoying. If you don't get rid of the distress, it will remain forever," he said, per Myinfogh.

He quizzed:

''No matter the situation, someone's problem is worse than yours. You are claiming there is hardship in Ghana, so what should Somalians do?"

The outspoken pastor exhorted his members to let their joy triumph over despair.

Video of Rev Obofour sitting on a massive cobra throne causes a stir

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Kwaku Adjei Antwi, famed as Reverend Obofour, posed on a customised snake chair in a video making the rounds on social media.

He sat on the gold-plated chair with the head of a giant cobra with the mouth wide open.

The TikTok video of the clergyman, which has since sparked conversations on social media after it emerged, was published by his wife, Queen Ciara.

Rev Obofour advises pastors

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour urged people, especially pastors, to divorce wives if they become a torn in their flesh.

Speaking to his junior pastors recently, he opined that some wives of pastors deliberately cause inconveniences in their marriage and threaten to go public with it to prevent their partners from taking action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh