CEO of Savile Row Nana Sarfo has stated on record that he is the first Ghanaian businessman to import Amouage perfume to Ghana

The wealthy fashion entrepreneur showed off different Amouage perfumes in his new East Legon shop

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions after watching the video posted by Nana Sarfo on Instagram

The chief executive officer of Savile Row, Nana Sarfo, has made a strong statement that he is the first person to import Amouage Perfume to Ghana in 2010.

The 2023 EMY Man of Style revealed that the luxury brand manufacturers gave him a gondola stand to display the perfumes at his first shop inside the Marina Mall.

CEO of Savile Row, Nana Sarfo, rocks elegant suits. Photo credit: @savilerow

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Nana Sarfo showed all different collections of Amouage perfumes which educated his followers to spot fake brands.

Watch the video below;

Nana Sarfo talks about different designs of Ferragamo bags available at his shop

Nana Sarfo gave his followers a tour of his flagship shop at the Marina Mall.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Sarfo's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dsbfashionoutlet stated:

Please ask him which Amouage he bought in 2010, the popular perfume from the house, is Amouage Interlude, which was launched in 2012

Rasvyrus stated:

Do you know the items online shoppers bring to Ghana all the time? Lol! ‍♂️

Seanyummy stated:

first man to bring perfumes to Ghana since the 60s

iam_edem1 stated:

You, people, allow him to brag small nah Abi zaraMan to Dey do the same, hahaha

Masmebema stated:

I saw it yesterday at once na meboafu Aden

thejoe_baah stated:

Panin nso y3 wei ahh. Below the belt paa maf3re koraa ama no.

oak_amano stated:

Has he been to everyone’s room?

nana_nyarko_akua stated:

It is not that expensive, mpo boi

Lamisigmb stated:

Nebu, please, I am not laughing today. He thinks we do know road w3hu

Karenacquaah stated:

One piece of advice I was given years ago was not to give yourself up for public ridicule.

CEO Of Savile Row Nana Sarfo Wins Man Of Style Award, Osebo Loses Out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Sarfo, the CEO of Savile Row, who received the Man Of Style Award at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

The stylish icon and his attractive son looked dashing in sophisticated suits and shoes throughout the red carpet-event.

Social media users have praised the industrious businessman for elevating Ghana's fashion industry profile.

Ghanaian Style Icon Osebo Explains Why He Became A School Dropout And Worked As A Driver To Support His Family

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo, a fashion entrepreneur who spoke about some heartbreaking childhood memories.

The famous style icon explained why he became a school dropout to work and support his family.

Osebo, a well-known fashionista, is known for his impeccable style and ability to create trends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh