A video of Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus enjoying time at an eatery has left many ladies gushing over him

In the adorable clip, the West Ham United football star could be seen eating fries while beaming at the camera

The footage, which has been seen many times by scores of netizens, gathered massive reactions from ladies

A video of Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus having a wondering experience as he enjoyed a meal at an eatery warmed the hearts of many on social media.

The cellphone footage, recorded by an amateur cameraperson, shows the West Ham United football star beaming for the camera while eating.

Old video of Kudus enjoying a meal leaves ladies gushing. Photo credit: Kudus.

Picking up fries, Kudus takes a bite before gushing over a fan, whom he expressed admiration for.

The video, seen more than 1.5 million times, has also received many comments from online users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Kudus

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments.

Bedroom Goddess posted:

His laugh is so cool. I hope my husband doesn't see this comment.

Faustinaooo commented:

We Northerners are super proud of you.

Hajia posted:

I need a serious relationship, please.

Ada Franka ❤️✌️ said:

Kudus, please don't listen to those Delilah's. Come to me, your faithful wife.

COSTy reacted:

His eating with left and right, lol.

Stella Kenyah255 said:

please it a piece of advice be careful wid the ladies wai they want to bring you down, don't give way.

Erkuahdiamond commented:

Kudus don't mind any lady Delilah's nkoaaaa don't give them a listening.

Pretty Minaj said:

Kudus you will kill Ghana girl ooo ... Some of them their bf have left them because they posted you on their status and wallpaper.

Yaa bills indicated:

I miss u, my husband wen are u coming home.

Ãkúã❤️Ãdêpã❤️Boomer❤️ said:

Who realised he was eating with both hands .

Madiinat reacted:

Our husband ❤️.

It's Ama Adepa gushed:

Waaaa see voice soooo charming .

Pretty lady drools over Kudus

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he had received a haircut.

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

