John Dumelo and Benedicta Gaffah, in a hilarious video, teased Kalybos at his wedding reception, expressing surprise that he was married

The actor and comedian was all smiles and joy at the occasion, and Dumelo and Benedicta were excited to see him get hitched

Dumelo playfully asked Kalybos if he was also getting married and had peeps around laughing heartedly

Popular actor and comedian Kalybos tied the knot with his long-time fiancée in a joyous wedding ceremony over the weekend. The celebration was filled with joy, as fellow actor John Dumelo and actress Benedicta Gaffah could not resist injecting some light-hearted teasing into the festivities.

John Dumelo and Benedicta teasing Kalybos Photo Source: mmtvghana

Source: TikTok

In a video taken by Benedicta Gaffah at Kalybos' wedding reception, she and John Dumelo decided to playfully tease their friend as they expressed surprise that Kalybos was indeed getting married.

In the video, a happy Dumelo turned to Kalybos and humorously asked, "So you are also getting married?" in Twi. The statement was met with laughter from those present, creating an atmosphere of joy and amusement.

Kalybos, the man of the hour, took the good-natured banter well and laughed, showing his sense of humour and adding to the loveliness of the occasion. The friendship between the three actors was evident in the video, and it excited many Ghanaians who expressed their love for the movie stars.

John Dumelo and Kalybos get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kurl Baby said:

But the Benedicta lady no she's very pretty oo eyy

Baronice wrote:

The way dumelo Dey close to benedicta....cb3we no....

StraWLinksGH reacted:

But I remember During the Campaign season, Kalybos campaigned for the incumbent MP… herrrrr Dumelo is a good friend indeed❤️

Ahuofe Patri at Kalybos' wedding

In another story, actress Ahuofe Patri is said to have acted as one of the groomsmen for her fellow film star Kalybos.

In videos, she could be seen cheering and vibing with the other men at the classy ceremony attended by numerous actors, like Bismark the Joke.

The clips of Ahoufe Patri drew lovely reactions, as many expressed admiration for her in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh