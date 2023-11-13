Ghanaian actor Kalybos, popularly known as Richard Asante, tied the knot with Antwiwaa in a star-studded ceremony on November 11, 2023

Actress Ahuofe Patri, acting as one of the groomsmen, added glamour to the occasion

Kalybos looked handsome in a shiny two-piece outfit, and Ahuofe Patri ensured his comfort with a portable fan during the marriage signing ceremony

Renowned Ghanaian actor Richard Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, sealed the bond of love with his partner, Antwiwaa, in a dazzling ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The star-studded event was graced by notable personalities, including actress Ahuofe Patri, who took on the role of one of the groomsmen.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kalybos, exuding timeless charm, donned a shiny two-piece outfit. At the same time, Ahuofe Patri stood by him, ensuring his comfort with a portable fan to ward off any signs of sweat.

Ahuofe Patri funning Kalybos during his marriage ceremony with a portable fun Photo credit: @Ghpage News Source: Facebook

The marriage signing ceremony was a prelude to the grand celebration, with Kalybos and Antwiwaa radiating joy and elegance.

Amidst the pastor's blessings, Kalybos looked dashing in his classy ensemble, a testament to the memorable occasion.

Ahuofe Patri, in a stylish green fabric kaftan and heels, added a touch of glamour to the ceremony as she stood by the groom.

The union of Kalybos and Antwiwaa, marked by love and splendour, left an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance, celebrating the beginning of their journey together.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Nana Akyiaa Amponsah said:

When you have a best male friend, you're the most secured lady.if you know,you know

Nana Akua Adepa wrote:

Genuine friendship ❤

Atta Kofi Saarkwah said:

Loyalty... Genuine love... ❤️

Stella Botchway said:

I see genuine friendship. Being there for each other

Felicia Bogyah wrote:

True meaning of friendship

Emperorr Sadiq said:

Pure friendship and brotherly love

Abigail Adomah wrote:

Beautiful I wish I had a frnd like this❤️

Joan Mensah said:

Beautiful, we all need that one friend

Adams Elorm Jose wrote:

Friends for life,l love this!

Agyemang-Badu's white wedding

In another wedding story, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and his wife, Reggietta Affua Arthur, exchanged vows in a white wedding.

The two married in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9.

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

