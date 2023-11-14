Don Little, in an interview with Delay, revealed that he has had a lot of women since becoming an actor

He mentioned that women disturb him a lot, adding that he mostly meets them on Facebook and Instagram

His revelation came as a surprise to many because of his diminutive stature, and they attributed his ability to attract women to money and fame

Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little, in an interview with Delay, opened up about his romantic experiences since stepping into the limelight as an actor.

Don Little did not hold back when discussing his interactions with the opposite sex. He shared that he has had a considerable number of relationships with women, emphasising that they often approach him rather than the other way around. This unexpected revelation sparked curiosity among many social media users as to how the actor managed to have so many women.

According to Don Little, he frequently connects with women through popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Many Ghanaians initially expressed surprise at Don Little's revelations. The actor's ability to attract romantic interest, despite societal stereotypes linked to his height, also sparked speculation about the role of financial success and fame in his relationships. Many netizens were of the opinion that women consider money and fame before any other thing.

Don Little sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dennis Boakye Okyere said:

Delay de3 adey feel her rough Her questions nu de3 u go explain taya

user1815238917448 commented:

Please he is just joking. Those of you taking him serious you will get headache oo

⚡SEVEN reacted:

The way I'm watching this with open mouth

Abena commented:

Wetin Musa no go see for gate

Don Little gets carried by Amerado

In another story, Amerado, in a hilarious video, met actor Don Little and carried him in his arms like a baby.

The rapper teased Don Little that he was Kwaku Ananse, a popular character from Ghanaian folklore who is small but cunning.

The video had Ghanaians laughing, with many saying the diminutive actor was old enough to be Amerado's grandfather.

