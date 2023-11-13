Black Sherif, in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime, spoke about the importance of teamwork and his music process

The musician shared that he coordinates with his team on everything music and even fashion, revealing that he gets his apparel from Kantamanto

A video of the interview was shared on Onua Showtime's Instagram page, and fans in the comment section admired Black Sherif's maturity

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in an interview on Onua Showtime with host Nana Ama McBrown, opened up about the vital role of teamwork in his music journey and how he keeps it real with his fashion choices.

Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif Photo Source: Black Sherif

Source: Facebook

The musician opened up about the collaborative effort behind his music. Black Sherif emphasised the importance of coordination with his team in every aspect of his musical endeavours, ranging from songwriting to production.

He stressed that the success of his music is a result of the collective efforts of his team. He highlighted the significance of unity and collaboration as a musician.

Black Sherif also discussed his fashion sense during the interview. Surprisingly, the artiste revealed that he sources his clothing from Kantamanto, a popular market in Accra known for its affordable thrift clothes. Many fans in the comment section of the video were impressed by Blacko's mentality and maturity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Black Sherif warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gallant_humble said:

This is what @omar__sterling refers to as “this is an old soul disguised as a modern man

azenabstella commented:

This guy is soooooo real

efovinyo reacted:

The big man in blue. Boss I admire your kick

dadajoelive spoke:

Ancestor in a young man’s body . He speaks wisdom

Video of Black Sherif hustling

In another story, an old video of Black Sherif surfaced, which showed him living in the trenches, looking skinny and younger.

In the video, the young musician could be seen making his way from a tiny room to drink water from a barrel outside.

The video served as motivation for many Ghanaians who reacted to the early struggles of the superstar, who is now wealthy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh