Ghanaian rapper Amerado took to the streets of Accra, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, as he sold phone accessories in traffic. The video served as a promotional tool for the latest remix of the rapper's popular song Kwaku Ananse, featuring singer Fameye.

In the video, Amerado could be seen walking through numerous cars in a traffic jam in Accra engaging with drivers to purchase from him.

As an exciting teaser for fans, Amerado cleverly incorporated a snippet of the remixed Kwaku Ananse in the video. This strategic move immediately caught the attention of his followers, sparking eagerness and anticipation in the comment section. Fans expressed their excitement and curiosity as they asked for a link to the full version of the song.

Amerado sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KING said:

AMERADO you tooo talented wow

Rans kofy wrote:

Song writer of the year goes to????? Amerado

Nyarko Acheampong said:

Please I need of headphones for the remix

DJ Grade_ reacted:

u do all burner but me fameye's version was dope especially his beginning no, but me ino go me well n ur additional verse talks everything about me

Akualove76 also commented:

Going to YouTube now to hr my fameye part

Amerado carries Don Little

In another story, Amerado, in a hilarious video, met actor Don Little and carried him in his arms like a baby.

The rapper teased Don Little that he was Kwaku Ananase, a popular small but cunning character from Ghanaian folklore.

The video had Ghanaians laughing, with many saying the diminutive actor was old enough to be Amerado's grandfather.

