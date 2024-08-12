Ras Nene, in a video, drank Hausa koko and koose as he sat on the boot of a vehicle by the roadside

The actor, who seemed to be enjoying the popular Ghanaian breakfast, had a smile on his face as he consumed the meal hungrily

In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians expressed how impressed they were by the actor's down-to-earth nature

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene was spotted in a viral video enjoying a popular local Ghanaian breakfast, Hausa koko and loose, by the roadside. The video, shared by popular blogger Official Avatar on TikTok, showed the actor sitting on the boot of a vehicle as he ate the popular meal.

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene drinking porridge by the roadside. Photo source: officialavatar4

In the video, Ras Nene appeared to be enjoying the food, smiling as he ate. The actor's down-to-earth nature was evident, as he seemed unfazed by his celebrity status and surroundings while consuming the delicious-looking meal.

The video received a lot of attention from Ghanaians, who expressed their admiration for Ras Nene's humility. Many were impressed by how carefree he was despite his fame. The actor was also recently spotted eating tuo zaafi, which he bought by the roadside, showing his immense love for local Ghanaian cuisine.

Ras Nene's humble breakfast wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Matilda Ofosua said:

"Am just laughing whiles watching him 🤣🤣 . i just love him k3k3"

Min .Michael Gyamfi wrote:

"My man may the good God rescue from the hands of evil plans"

ISAAC DWUMAH commented:

"The love I have for this man is amazing we called him wofa❤️"

paa solo said:

"When you live your life without thinking about anyone who gossip about you"

Ras Nene speaks Hausa

Ras Nene's love for food has always been evident. He recently spoke Hausa fluently as he bought tuo zaafi at a local roadside eatery, and the food seller was elated to have him.

The food vendor communicated with the actor, and they engaged in light-hearted banter, too.

The video was captured by the food vendor and shared on TikTok, with netizens in the comments section praising Ras Nene

