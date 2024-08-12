Ras Nene Drinks Koko And Koose By The Roadside In Viral Video, Sparks Reactions
- Ras Nene, in a video, drank Hausa koko and koose as he sat on the boot of a vehicle by the roadside
- The actor, who seemed to be enjoying the popular Ghanaian breakfast, had a smile on his face as he consumed the meal hungrily
- In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians expressed how impressed they were by the actor's down-to-earth nature
Ghanaian actor Ras Nene was spotted in a viral video enjoying a popular local Ghanaian breakfast, Hausa koko and loose, by the roadside. The video, shared by popular blogger Official Avatar on TikTok, showed the actor sitting on the boot of a vehicle as he ate the popular meal.
In the video, Ras Nene appeared to be enjoying the food, smiling as he ate. The actor's down-to-earth nature was evident, as he seemed unfazed by his celebrity status and surroundings while consuming the delicious-looking meal.
The video received a lot of attention from Ghanaians, who expressed their admiration for Ras Nene's humility. Many were impressed by how carefree he was despite his fame. The actor was also recently spotted eating tuo zaafi, which he bought by the roadside, showing his immense love for local Ghanaian cuisine.
Ras Nene's humble breakfast wins hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Matilda Ofosua said:
"Am just laughing whiles watching him 🤣🤣 . i just love him k3k3"
Min .Michael Gyamfi wrote:
"My man may the good God rescue from the hands of evil plans"
ISAAC DWUMAH commented:
"The love I have for this man is amazing we called him wofa❤️"
paa solo said:
"When you live your life without thinking about anyone who gossip about you"
Ras Nene speaks Hausa
Ras Nene's love for food has always been evident. He recently spoke Hausa fluently as he bought tuo zaafi at a local roadside eatery, and the food seller was elated to have him.
The food vendor communicated with the actor, and they engaged in light-hearted banter, too.
The video was captured by the food vendor and shared on TikTok, with netizens in the comments section praising Ras Nene
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.